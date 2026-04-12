No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has revealed his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, just weeks before the beloved alt rock group is set to take the stage at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

In a video message posted to Instagram, Dumont shared how he’s been preparing for the Sphere residency, noting that he’s enjoyed “looking through old photographs and relearning old songs.” He went on to explain how the experience has made him think about “how grateful I am for the life I’ve gotten to lead as a musician all these years.”

Dumont, who joined No Doubt in 1988 and has remained a constant presence in the band ever since, then transitioned to speaking about his health.

'It's a Struggle Every Day'

“A number of years ago I was experiencing a number of symptoms,” the guitarist explained. “I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease. It’s been a struggle, it’s a struggle every day.”

“The good news is I can still play music, I can still play guitar,” Dumont continued. “I’ve been doing really well. I’ve just been very inspired by other people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing. I think it helps erase some of the stigma and it raises awareness obviously, and awareness is really important for prevention and for research.”

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Despite his diagnosis, Dumont confirmed he will still take part in No Doubt’s Sphere residency, which kicks off May 6.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement. Though medical breakthroughs have helped millions of people manage their symptoms, there remains no cure for the disease. Ozzy Osbourne, Neil Diamond and Linda Ronstadt are among the other famous musicians who have dealt with the condition.