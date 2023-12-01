As this list of Genesis Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best shows, projects recorded apart from one another allowed future stars like Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins to explore areas of their songcraft that might have gone forever undiscovered.

Certainly, a deeply personal theme emerged which was rarely there before — beginning with the initial Collins recordings of the early '80s and continuing through to Gabriel's confessional recordings in the following decade. At the same time, Steve Hackett was producing endlessly varied efforts that tested the boundaries of prog, while Mike Rutherford tended to strike a more pop-focused tone with Mike and the Mechanics.

The following list of Genesis Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best also takes in more idiosyncratic album releases by band co-founders Tony Banks and Anthony Phillips, the latter of whom has been incredibly prolific. They've tended to change from genre to genre like Gabriel used to switch on-stage outfits.

What's not here: Phillips' towering Private Parts & Pieces series (which aren't commercial efforts so much as home recordings and odds-and-ends), various non-rock albums including classical and blues, remakes, solo instrumental or live projects (Banks and Hackett has been particularly prolific in these areas), nor soundtrack and compilation albums (which Collins and Phillips have dabbled in extensively).

We also avoided projects by touring members like Daryl Stuermer, as well as singer Ray Wilson – who only had a one-off tenure in the band.

