The 1976 touring schedule was highlighted by some important firsts and some very memorable endings. New bands, new sales plateaus and new frontmen certainly provided their share of bright spots, but unfortunately for others, the year also brought darker changes.

One classic '60s-era act played their first shows since adding a new guitarist, while another played their last tour with a co-founding member – though nobody knew it at the time. Meanwhile, a one-time backing band who'd become stars in their own right also said farewell with a gala concert.

A former journeyman singing guitarist rose to sudden fame on the momentum of one of rock's signature concert recordings. One of hard rock's signature groups was just getting started, while a piano-playing '70s-era chart staple was completing his last tour for several years.

What Was the Biggest Tour of 1976?

One of the year's most exciting new bands lifted off just as the all-star Rolling Thunder Revue came to a screeching halt. A titan of prog rock switched frontmen as one of their contemporaries fully explored the genre's long-form glories. Another played more shows than ever have before or since.

Rock's most legendary chameleon debuted – what else? – a new on-stage persona; one of his contemporaries debuted a signature song. A charter member of the British Invasion also returned to the U.S. for the first time in 10 years.

One of Texas' best-known musical exports brought a little bit of home with them out on the road. Another American band waved the flag on the occasion of the country's centennial with the Spirit of '76 Tour. It all added up to a very interesting era, as you'll see in the following list of 1976's 20 Biggest Rock Tours.

1976's 20 Biggest Rock Tours The year was highlighted by some important firsts and some very memorable endings. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

