Bruce Springsteen announced a surprise run of 2026 tour dates that will start in March.

He'll be joined by the E Street Band for the Land of Hope and Dreams tour beginning Mar. 31 in Minneapolis. So far there are 20 dates booked for the upcoming trek, which is presently set to wrap up May 27 in Washington.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 20) and Saturday (Feb. 21) at noon local time. You can find more information at Springsteen's website and all of the tour dates are below.

"We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming! Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C. for the Land of Hope And Dreams American tour," Springsteen said in a press release.

"We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock 'n' Rebellion! I’ll see you there!"

Who is in the Band for the Upcoming Tour?

It's quite a lineup. Springsteen will be joined by the core members of the E Street Band: Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer), Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals), Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals), Garry Tallent (bass guitar), Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals) and Max Weinberg (drums); with Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals), Jake Clemons (saxophone) and Charlie Giordano (organ, keyboards, accordion).

As has been the case with past tours, the group will also welcome a large cast of supporting players, including the E Street Horns (Barry Danielian, Eddie Manion, Ozzie Melendez, Curt Ramm) and the E Street Choir (Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Ada Dyer, Curtis King) and Anthony Almonte (percussion, vocals).

Bruce Springsteen Land of Hope and Dreams 2026 U.S. Tour Shore Fire Media loading...

Bruce Springsteen's Last Tour Set a Record

Springsteen's most recent tour with the band wrapped up last July in Milan, Italy. It was a lengthy outing which began February of 2023 in Tampa, Florida. The songwriter had been planning the road work for a long time. He shared his initial intentions in 2019 to head back out for E Street concerts, saying that he had some projects to wrap up and wanted to take a break after they were finished. He ended up having more time on his hands than he expected, due to the pandemic.

It all paid off though, as Springsteen and the E Street Band set new records of success with the expansive run. After playing 129 shows, they sold close to five million tickets, grossing over 729 million dollars as a result. Additionally, the Boss became one of just five artists who have made more than 2.3 billion dollars in touring through their whole career.

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Sets New Personal Records With World Tour

He also caused some controversy, due to the ticket prices for those same shows, which were the highest prices Springsteen fans have ever seen. Tickets were selling for as much as $5,000 each and the prices were unpredictable, due to dynamic pricing, which has become the norm, initially with sports and more recently, with concerts as well. It caused enough of a stir that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee eventually addressed it himself.

"What I do is a very simple thing," Springsteen told Rolling Stone. "I tell my guys, 'Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.' That’s generally the directions. They go out and set it up. For the past 49 years or however long we’ve been playing, we’ve pretty much been out there under market value. I’ve enjoyed that. It’s been great for the fans."

"This time I told them, 'Hey, we’re 73 years old. The guys are there. I want to do what everybody else is doing, my peers,'" Springsteen added. "So that’s what happened. That’s what they did."

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen's Manager Defends 'Fair Price' of Tickets

Does Bruce Springsteen Have New Music?

He always seems to have new songs taking shape somewhere in the pipeline and his first offering for 2026 arrived due to a somber reason. He released "Streets of Minneapolis" in January, not long after the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti that month in Minneapolis.

"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen wrote on Facebook. "It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free, Bruce Springsteen."

He performed the song live for the first time on Jan. 30 at Tom Morello's benefit show at the city's legendary First Avenue, A Concert of Solidarity and Resistance to Defend Minnesota.

Springsteen's upcoming concerts with the E Street Band will find the veteran plugging back in for his first proper and fully electric concerts since last summer. Some fans haven't had to wait that long, however, as he made a surprise appearance on Jan. 18 at the annual Light of Day benefit in New Jersey. The Boss played a generous 75-minute set with longtime friends Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers.

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Plays First Concert of 2026

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 2026 Tour Dates

Tuesday, March 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM CT

Friday, April 3 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM PT

Tuesday, April 7 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM PT

Thursday, April 9 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM PT

Monday, April 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM PT

Thursday, April 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM MT

Monday, April 20 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET

Thursday, April 23 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET

Sunday, April 26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM CT

Wednesday, April 29 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM CT

Saturday, May 2 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET

Tuesday, May 5 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET

Friday, May 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 10AM ET

Monday, May 11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET

Thursday, May 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET

Saturday, May 16 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET

Tuesday, May 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET

Friday, May 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET

Sunday, May 24 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET

Wednesday, May 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET