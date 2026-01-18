Bruce Springsteen made his first concert appearance of 2026 on Saturday night (Jan. 17) and had some stern words during his time on stage regarding recent events in America.

His surprise performance at the annual Light of Day benefit in Red Bank, N.J. continued a tradition that's been happening now for decades. If he's not on tour, the Boss often turns up for unannounced yet heavily rumored guest appearances to show his support for the foundation.

What is the Light of Day Benefit Concert For?

Light of Day's mission is a cause that's close to his heart --- his longtime associate Bob Benjamin was diagnosed with Parkinson's in the late '90s. A surprise 40th birthday party for the manager turned into an idea for an annual benefit that would borrow its title from Springsteen's song of the same name.

To date, the artist has performed at 14 out of the 26 events and the foundation has now raised more than seven million dollars to support the ongoing quest to end Parkinson's disease and related neuro-degenerative diseases, including ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

What Did Bruce Springsteen Play at This Year's Concert?

Springsteen has largely been away from the stage since his European tour with the E Street Band ended last summer. That drought came to a close on Saturday evening during a tight 75-minute set with his longtime friends Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers serving their usual role as his backing band.

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Atlantic City' in Red Bank

Highlights included a full band version of "Johnny 99" (a nice nod to the recent "Electric" Nebraska release), the title track from 1978's Darkness on the Edge of Town, "Savin' Up," a song by his departed E Street bandmate Clarence Clemons, who had recorded it with his solo band, the Red Bank Rockers plus fan favorites like "Atlantic City." You can see a complete set list and more videos below.

'ICE Should Get the F--- Out of Minneapolis.'

Springsteen closed his initial nine-song set with "The Promised Land." Though the mood of the evening had been light, he used the moment to share a pointed message regarding the recent events and ongoing tension in Minnesota following the death of Renee Good, who died earlier this month after being shot by ICE in Minneapolis.

As NJ.com's Bobby Olivier reported, the songwriter began his remarks, telling the audience of 1,500 at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, “I wrote this song as an ode to American possibility, it was [about] both the beautiful but flawed country that we are, and to the country that we could be," he said.

"If you believe in democracy, in liberty, if you believe that truth still matters, that it’s worth speaking out, that it is worth fighting for, if you believe in the power of the law and no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading American cities and using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president, and as the mayor of that city has said, ‘ICE should get the f--- out of Minneapolis,’” he added, as fans responded with loud cheers.

He dedicated that night's performance of "The Promised Land" to Good, calling her a "mother of three and American citizen."

Watch Bruce Springsteen's Speech Regarding Renee Good

Bruce Springsteen, Jan. 17, 2026 at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank, N.J. Set List

1. "One Guitar" (with Willie Nile)

2. "Jole Blon" (with Gary U.S. Bonds and Joe Grushecky)

3. "This Little Girl" (with Gary U.S. Bonds and Joe Grushecky)

4. "Darkness on the Edge of Town

5. "Savin' Up"

6. "I'm Not Sleeping"

7. "Pumping Iron"

8. "Lucky Town"

9. "Atlantic City"

10. "Never Be Enough Time"

11. "Johnny 99"

12. "The Promised Land"

(all above songs with Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers)

Encore With All Performers

13. "Light of Day"

14. "Happy Birthday to You" (dedicated to Bob Benjamin)

15. "Thunder Road (acoustic)

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'The Promised Land' in Red Bank

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Johnny 99' in Red Bank

Watch Bruce Springsteen and Friends Perform 'Light of Day' in Red Bank

Watch Willie Nile and Bruce Springsteen Perform 'One Guitar' in Red Bank