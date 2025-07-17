Bruce Springsteen has set a new personal record for tour earnings with his 2023-2025 world trek.

The international tour concluded on July 3, 2025, and according to reporting by Billboard, has earned the Boss over $700 million, making it the most lucrative tour of his entire career. (Springsteen's previous record was with his 2012-2013 Wrecking Ball tour, which earned him $347 million.)

With a grand total earning of $729.7 million, Springsteen's most recent tour is also one of the highest-grossing in all of music history, alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and U2.

Additionally, it was the longest tour of Springsteen's career with 129 concerts, as well as his most successful in terms of ticket sales with 4.9 million tickets sold over the course of approximately two years.

Billboard's reporting does note that Springsteen's ticket prices increased 29% from his 2016 The River tour to now, but that increase is "well below the typical uptick for other arena and stadium acts, legacy or contemporary."

Is Bruce Springsteen a Billionaire?

Back in August of 2024, Forbes magazine reported that Springsteen had crossed the 10-figure mark, writing: "Despite his discomfort with the trappings of wealth, the Garden State's original guitar hero has amassed a substantial fortune over six decades – which Forbes conservatively estimates to be worth $1.1 billion – singing about his blue-collar roots."

A few months later, Springsteen addressed the matter.

"I'm not a billionaire," he said. "I wish I was, but they got that real wrong. I've spent too much money on superfluous things."

With the recent tour calculations, Springsteen may have gotten his wish.