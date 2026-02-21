Watch Gene Simmons Play Two of Ace Frehley’s Kiss Songs Live for the First Time

Gene Simmons added two Kiss songs written by Ace Frehley to his solo show set list for the first time ever Saturday night.

You can watch Simmons and his band debut "Strange Ways" and "Rocket Ride" (co-written by Sean Delaney) and see the full set list from the show below.

The 14-song set at L'Aubrerge Casino Resort was the first show of 2026 for the Gene Simmons Band. It was only their second time playing live since the Oct. 16 death of Frehley, who co-founded Kiss in 1973 along with Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss.

As he has done many times before at his solo shows, Simmons also tore through two other Frehley-written songs - "Cold Gin" and "Parasite."

He also noted that Kiss had never performed "Rocket Ride" live, although it was a staple of Frehley's solo shows.

A demo version of "Strange Ways" - sung by Criss on 1974's Hotter Than Hell - with lead vocals by Simmons arrived last November on the expanded box set version of Alive!

Although Frehley wrote a handful of Kiss' most popular songs in the band's early years, he later explained that he wasn't confident enough in his singing ability to take on lead vocals until "Shock Me" from 1977's Love Gun.

Read More: Top 10 Ace Frehley Kiss Songs

In early December, despite the fact that Frehley had proudly declared himself sober for nearly two decades prior to his death, Simmons generated controversy for stating that "bad decisions" played a role in the guitarist's death.

A few days later, Simmons apologized for those statements. "My hand to God I didn't intend to hurt Ace or his legacy, but upon rereading my words, I see how it hurt everyone, he said. "I've always loved Ace."

Friday night's show kicked off a brief February tour for Simmons and his band. They will perform three more times before the end of the month, including an appearance on the Rock Legends Cruise XIII. You can get complete show information at his official site.

Watch the Gene Simmons Band Play 'Strange Ways'

Watch the Gene Simmons Band Perform 'Rocket Ride'

Gene Simmons Band Set List, Lake Charles, LA Feb. 20, 2026

1. "Deuce"

2. "Shout It Out Loud"

3. "War Machine"

4. "I" (!!!)

5. "Domino"

6. "Parasite"

7. "Strange Ways" (live debut)

8. "Charisma"

9. "Rocket Ride" (live debut)

10. "Cold Gin"

11. "I Love It Loud"

12. "Calling Dr. Love"

13. "Let Me Go, Rock 'n' Roll"

14, "Rock and Roll All Nite"

via SetList.FM