Bruce Springsteen's classic 1982 album Nebraska will be expanded to five discs, including the fabled full-band electric version of the LP that was scrapped in favor of the released solo acoustic record.

Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition arrives on Oct. 17.

You can hear the electric version of "Born in the U.S.A." from the upcoming set below.

Listen to Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in the U.S.A. (Electric Nebraska)'

Nebraska was released on Sept. 30, 1982, as Springsteen's sixth album. Following his extensive tour in support of 1980's The River, Springsteen retreated to a rented house in New Jersey, where he recorded demos for his next album with the E Street Band.

READ MORE: When Bruce Springsteen Stripped Down and Got Dark on 'Nebraska'

The songs, made on a basic four-track cassette tape machine, were revealing in their stripped-down and stark appearances. Subjects dealt with serial killers, childhood memories and depression.

When Springsteen attempted to rerecord the songs with the E Street Band, the results weren't the same. Something was missing from the reworked versions, and a decision was made to release the solo acoustic recordings as Springsteen's sixth album.

Springsteen soon returned to the studio to make Born in the U.S.A. with the E Street Band, which took him to new levels of success after its release in 1984.

What's on Bruce Springsteen's 'Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition'?

Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition includes a disc of nine outtakes from the original acoustic home recordings, songs such as "Born in the U.S.A.," "Downbound Train," and "Working on the Highway" that ended up on the band's next album.

The second CD features eight of the Nebraska songs Springsteen and the E Street Band attempted to record in 1982. The electric versions include several songs that ended up on the released version of the album, as well as a handful that were left off the solo LP, like "Born in the U.S.A." and the B-side "Open All Night."

A recent live band performance of Nebraska from New Jersey’s Count Basie Theatre is also included in audio and, on Blu-ray, video forms.

You can see the track listing for Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition below.

Bruce Springsteen, 'Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition' Track Listing

Disc 1: Nebraska Outtakes

1. Born in the U.S.A.

2. Losin’ Kind

3. Downbound Train

4. Child Bride

5. Pink Cadillac

6. The Big Payback

7. Working on the Highway

8. On the Prowl

9. Gun in Every Home

Disc 2: Electric Nebraska

1. Nebraska

2. Atlantic City

3. Mansion on the Hill

4. Johnny 99

5. Downbound Train

6. Open All Night

7. Born in the U.S.A.

8. Reason to Believe

Disc 3: Nebraska (Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ)

1. Nebraska

2. Atlantic City

3. Mansion on the Hill

4. Johnny 99

5. Highway Patrolman

6. State Trooper

7. Used Cars

8. Open All Night

9. My Father’s House

10. Reason To Believe

Disc 4: 2025 Remaster

Disc 5 (Blu-Ray): Nebraska (Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ)

