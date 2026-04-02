When she was 14, Bonnie Raitt became fascinated with blues music and especially the slide guitar. By the time she was 21, she had recorded her debut album and was soon heralded for her mastery of the instrument and specified style of playing.

From the start of her career, Raitt was earmarked for success. She was born into a showbiz family; her father, John Raitt, was a Broadway star best known for his lead in the original production of the hit Carousel. Signed to Warner Bros. in 1970, Bonnie Raitt was considered a promising jewel in the label's crown.

Despite her growing cult following and support from critics and fellow musicians, Raitt's albums didn't achieve much commercial success. By the mid-'70s, the label started pairing her with incompatible producers in an attempt to turn her into a mainstream star.

READ MORE: The Top 100 Albums of the '70s

After a rocky period of personal and professional setbacks, Raitt reemerged in 1989 with a new outlook, a new label and a renewed sense of purpose. Nick of Time, her 10th album, finally made her a star. A No. 1 record that notched several Grammys, the LP basically helped to launch a genre of adult-focused blues, folk and pop. Raitt soon became an in-demand concert attraction and popular industry guest artist.

Since that comeback, one of music's all-time greatest second acts, she has released a string of similar-sounding records while continuing to move forward, as noted in the list below of Bonnie Raitt Albums Ranked. Through all the ups and downs, her resilience and proficiency have made her one of music's most enduring artists.