With apologies to New York, Chicago, Nashville, Seattle, and every other major metropolis that has fostered a vibrant music scene, no other city in America matches the incredible, and eclectic, music history of Los Angeles.

Like actors and actresses who dream of making it big in Hollywood, L.A. has historically welcomed musicians from across the country who’ve headed west in their pursuit of rock stardom. The result has been an influx of top tier talent, spanning generations.

By the 1960s, most of the major record labels had established a presence in L.A. This, coupled with a vibrant live music scene -- most notably on the Sunset Strip and in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood -- helped Los Angeles become the hotbed of popular music.

The ‘60s counterculture movement aligned with evolutions in popular music, as folk, psychedelic and country rock sub-genres emerged with mainstream success. On any given night in L.A. you could catch rock’s next big band, playing at such legendary venues as the Troubadour and the Whisky a Go Go. But which four acts best define the era?

Below, we’ve picked our ‘Big 4’ of ‘60s Los Angeles bands. It wasn’t an easy decision, with honorable mentions going to the Byrds, Love, the Mamas & the Papas and Frank Zappa's Mothers of Invention.

Doors Central Press / Hulton Archive, Getty Images

The Doors

Any conversation about ‘60s L.A. bands has to start with the Doors. The group was made up of two L.A. natives, Robby Krieger and John Densmore, and two transplants, Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek. Their sound was forged in Southern California clubs, most notably serving as the house band at the Sunset Strip’s famous Whisky a Go Go. The Doors broke out into worldwide fame with their 1967 self-titled debut album, featuring such iconic tracks as “Break On Through (To the Other Side)" and “Light My Fire.” Further generation-defining hits followed, including “People Are Strange,” “Touch Me” and “Riders on the Storm.” Morrison earned a reputation as rock’s wild man — a dynamic presence onstage, but haunted by addiction off of it. Over time these worlds collided, and the singer became unpredictable, often inebriated during his performances. Morrison’s erratic nature contributed to the Doors’ short time on top, and the singer’s death in 1971 effectively ended the band (though they did released three albums after his passing).

The Beach Boys Hulton Archive, Getty Images

The Beach Boys

The only American band that could rival the Beatles for musical dominance in the ‘60s was the Beach Boys. Initially, the band -- formed by brothers Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, and Dennis Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine -- made waves with their sun soaked, beach rock tunes. Hits like “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfin’ Safari,” “I Get Around” and “California Girls” captured the vibrant, carefree sound of youth. But as pop-culture changed throughout the decade, so too did the Beach Boys' sound. Spearheaded largely by Brian Wilson, the band began to experiment and evolve. Their 1966 LP Pet Sounds remains one of the most revered albums in rock history, a groundbreaking release that boasted lush vocal harmonies and innovative recording techniques. Songs like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “God Only Knows” showcased the Beach Boys’ artistic depth, as did their 1967 single “Good Vibrations.” Though their commercial popularity waned towards the end of the decade, the Beach Boys were a remarkable creative force throughout much of the ‘60s.

Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images

Buffalo Springfield

The notorious Los Angeles traffic helped bring together one of the ‘60s biggest bands. As the story goes, Neil Young and Stephen Stills met in Canada in 1965. Not long afterward, Stills moved to L.A. to chase his rock dreams. Young, meanwhile, was trying to make things work with his early band the Mynah Birds. When that group fell apart, he and bassist Bruce Palmer drove to California in hopes of linking up with Stills. They found him while driving in bumper to bumper traffic on Sunset Boulevard, and soon the rockers united to form Buffalo Springfield. Young, Stills and Palmer were joined by Richie Furay and Dewey Martin in the group. Their blend of folk and psychedelic rock became the sound of ‘60s counterculture. The band’s 1966 self-titled debut album featured one of the era’s most recognizable protest songs, “For What It’s Worth.” They’d only release two more LPs before breaking up in 1968, still the band’s brief run was both hugely influential, and imperative to its members’ future careers. Buffalo Springfield effectively spawned the groups Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), Poco and Neil Young’s solo career.

NBC Television, Getty Images

The Monkees

Is there anything more “L.A.” than a band that was originally put together for a TV series? Yes, the origins of the Monkees seem silly -- a band cast for a television sitcom that was created to mimic the hype surrounding Beatlemania. But the Monkees weren’t just a product of tinseltown magic, they were actually good. Early hits like “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m a Believer” and “"A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You" proved the band had serious musical chops. Success kept coming with tunes like “Daydream Believer” and “Pleasant Valley Sunday.” In 1967 alone, the Monkees sold more that 35 million albums, making them one of the most popular and commercially successful acts of the era. While many of their most famous songs were written by outside writers, the Monkees eventually fought for creative control, further showcasing their impressive talents. Together, bandmates Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith and Peter Tork left an indelible mark on the ‘60s.