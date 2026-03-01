The Eagles’ residency at the Las Vegas Sphere remains one of the most jaw-dropping live music experiences in the world.

When making our second voyage to the desert, having previously covered opening night in 2024, we anticipated at least a modicum of dropoff. Would the environment still feel electric? Could the visuals still dazzle? And would the band still sound as pitch perfect as the first time? The answer to all of these was a resounding yes.

Across a tight hour and a half set, the Eagles masterfully delivered an array of hits from throughout their storied career. Excitement within the Sphere was palpable as the band started the show with their timeless classic “Hotel California.” The band the proceeded to rock through “One of These Nights” and a heartfelt rendition of “Lyin’ Eyes.” While stunning displays engulfed the audience via the Sphere state-of-the-art walls, it was the band’s incredible talent that shone brightest.

Eagles Embrace the 'Big Glowing Ball of Electrons'

At one point early on, Don Henley took a moment to address the crowd, welcoming them to the Sphere -- or, as he called it, “a big glowing ball of electrons out here in the northeastern corner of the Mojave Desert.”

“We’re having a great time playing this place,” he continued, “We love it. Not just because of all the content,” Henley remarked, gesturing air quotes with his hands, "but because of the soundsystem. 167 thousand speakers above you here. You can hear every note, we don’t have to turn it up too loud, so your ears hopefully won’t be ringing like mine are.”

Part of what makes the Eagles pairing with the Sphere so perfect is that the visuals -- while breathtaking -- never remove you from the music. Whether it’s an eerie swamp setting for “Witchy Woman” or the sight of lyrics falling from the sky during “Lyin’ Eyes,” the visuals serve to amplify the music’s impact. The Sphere may be the spectacle, but the songs remain the star of the show.

Eagles Sphere Show Dazzles

Further highlights included “In the City,” a song Joe Walsh originally recorded for the 1979 film The Warriors, that the Eagles later revamped for The Long Run. During the performance, visuals of a hash urban cityscape rose up all around the Sphere, twisting and turning as it seemingly stretched into the sky. By the song’s conclusion, the stunning visual had shifted,as the audience was transported above the gritty scene to see that it was surrounded by beauty and nature.

Another of Walsh’s tunes, “Life’s Been Good,” was among the fan favorites, the guitarist earning wild cheers as he launched into the song. Not to be outdone, Henley led the way on a soaring rendition of “The Boys of Summer,” his classic 1984 solo hit.

A rocking “Life in the Fast Lane” finished up the initial set, only to have the Eagles quickly return for an encore of “Take It Easy,” “Rocky Mountain Way,” “Desperado” and emphatic closer “Heartache Tonight.”

This was the 51st performance of the Eagles Sphere residency, a stay that they have extended several times now, with dates currently scheduled to run through April 11. The shows remain can’t-miss rock experiences -- even for those of us lucky enough to have seen it before.

Eagles, Sphere Las Vegas, February 28, 2026 Set List

1. "Hotel California"

2. "One of These Nights"

3. "Lyin' Eyes"

4. "Take It to the Limit"

5. "Witchy Woman"

6. "Peaceful Easy Feeling"

7. "Tequila Sunrise"

8. "In the City"

9. "I Can't Tell You Why"

10. "New Kid in Town"

11. "Seven Bridges Road"

12. "The End of the Innocence"

13. "Life's Been Good"

14. "Already Gone"

15. "The Boys of Summer"

16. "Funk #49"

17. "Life in the Fast Lane"

18. "Take It Easy"

19. "Rocky Mountain Way"

20. "Desperado"

21. "Heartache Tonight"