Longtime Van Halen Engineer Donn Landee Dead at 79

Donn Landee, who served as the engineer or co-producer on Van Halen's first eight studio albums, has reportedly died of natural causes at the age of 79.

The news was reported by the Van Halen News Desk. After beginning his career by working on records such as the Doors' Waiting for the Sun, Landee joined Warner Bros. as a staff engineer in 1971.

He soon formed a partnership with Ted Templeman, working with the famed producer on numerous landmark albums by the Doobie Brothers, Little Feat and Van Morrison, among others.

The duo also worked together on the first two albums by Montrose, a California-based hard rock band featuring a then-unknown singer named Sammy Hagar.

While Montrose never fully broke through commercially their 1973 self-titled debut developed a following among other musicians, including Van Halen, who later cited the sound of Montrose as one of the reasons they chose Templeman and Landee as the producer and engineer for their own 1978 debut album.

Landee would go on to serve as the engineer for the group's first six albums. He was also instrumental in helping guitarist Eddie Van Halen build his 5150 home recording studio, which the band first put to use on the 1984 album, which included helping to trick city officials into thinking they were building a racquetball court.

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"One of the first times I drove him to his house on Coldwater Canyon, he had me look at the guest house and asked, 'Can we use this?' I told him we needed to build something more substantial," Landee told Tape Op magazine (as reported by VHND) in 2024. "We walked beyond the guest house and he showed me there was plenty of room to build his studio."

After Van Halen split with founding singer David Lee Roth - who got Templeman in the divorce - Landee was promoted to co-producer on 1986's Hagar-fronted 5150 and 1988's OU812.

OU812 was the final record Landee worked on with the band, but in recent years he helped remaster various Van Halen albums for reissue campaigns or expanded box set editions.