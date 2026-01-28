Bruce Springsteen has responded to the recent killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis at the hands of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents with a new song titled "Streets of Minneapolis."

You can listen to the song and read the lyrics below.

"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen wrote on Facebook. "It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free, Bruce Springsteen."

Listen to Bruce Springsteen's 'Streets of Minneapolis'

What Happened to Alex Pretti and Renee Good?

On Jan. 24, federal agents in Minneapolis fatally shot Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse who appeared to be using his phone to record U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Videos show agents pinning Pretti to the ground and hitting him, and one officer leaving with what appears to be a gun.

Pretti's death marked the second fatal Minneapolis shooting by a federal agent this month, following the Jan. 7 shooting of Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. Both deaths have led to nationwide calls for more thorough investigations and the removal of ICE from Minneapolis.

How Did Other Rockers React to the Killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti?

Springsteen is not the first rock artist to react to the murders of Good and Pretti. Graham Nash issued a lengthy statement denouncing ICE and President Donald Trump while also taking stock of his large catalog of protest songs.

"So I’ll say it again… after just watching a bunch of thugs who call themselves 'agents' kill yet another human being: F**K ICE," Nash said. "And since these murderers are part of a government sanctioned agency I’ll say this and don’t bother getting mad about it: F**K TRUMP too."

Journey guitarist Neal Schon also reacted to the killing of Pretti with a concise post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "This is f---ing insane and it all needs to stop."

Famously outspoken guitarist Tom Morello reshared several anti-ICE posts following Pretti's death and referred to the agency as "masked federal government secret police murdering US citizens" in an exchange with another X user.

Bruce Springsteen, 'Streets of Minneapolis' Lyrics

Through the winter’s ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

‘Neath an occupier’s boots

King Trump’s private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes

Against smoke and rubber bullets

By the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringing through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood

And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets

Alex Pretti and Renee Good

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Trump’s federal thugs beat up on

His face and his chest

Then we heard the gunshots

And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead

Their claim was self defense, sir

Just don’t believe your eyes

It’s our blood and bones

And these whistles and phones

Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Crying through the bloody mist

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Now they say they’re here to uphold the law

But they trample on our rights

If your skin is black or brown my friend

You can be questioned or deported on sight

In chants of ICE out now

Our city’s heart and soul persists

Through broken glass and bloody tears

On the streets of Minneapolis

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis