Bruce Springsteen Announces New 2025 Tour Dates
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have added eight new European tour dates to their 2025 plans.
The group was already heading back overseas next summer for rescheduled shows in Milan, Prague and Marseille. An infection forced Springsteen to postpone his concerts in those cities this summer. With the additional dates, the tour will now kick off May 17 in Manchester, England and conclude on July 3 in Milan.
Springsteen and his longtime backing band recently completed their 2024 U.S. tour on Sept. 15 with a rapturously received, rarities-packed homecoming show at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park. The group will launch an eight-date Canadian tour on Oct. 31 in Montreal.
You can see Springsteen's complete 2024 and 2025 tour itineraries below.
Read More: Bruce Springsteen 'Ain't Doing No Farewell Tour Bulls----'
Road Diary, a brand new documentary chronicling Springsteen and the E Street Band's preparations for their 2023-2024 world tour, will debut on Hulu on Oct. 25.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2024 Canadian Tour Dates
Oct. 31: Montreal, Quebec - Centre Bell
Nov. 3: Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 6: Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 9: Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre
Nov. 13: Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre
Nov. 16: Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 19: Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place
Nov. 22: Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2025 European Tour Dates
May 17: Manchester, England - Co-op Live
May 20: Manchester, England - Co-op Live
May 24: Lille, France - Stade Pierre Mauroy
May 31: Marseille, France - Orange Velodrome
June 4 - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium
June 11 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
June 15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany
June 18 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
June 21 - San Sebastian, Spain - Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta)
June 27 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
June 30 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium
July 3 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium.
