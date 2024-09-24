Watch Trailer for Upcoming Bruce Springsteen Documentary

The trailer for the upcoming Bruce Springsteen documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band includes two minutes of the Boss and the E Street Band on tour, backstage and in interviews.

The film debuts on Hulu and Disney+ in October and follows Springsteen and his band during their most recent tour.

You can watch the trailer for Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band below.

The movie was directed by Thom Zimny, who previously worked with Springsteen on Western Stars and Springsteen on Broadway.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band follows Springsteen and the E Street Band as they prepare for the 2023-24 world tour. Scenes include rehearsals, backstage discussions, the mapping out of set lists and clips of the group onstage.

A press release notes that "conversations follow Springsteen closely as he develops the story he wants to tell with this tour’s set list - interspersed with rare archival clips of the E Street Band, underscoring themes of life, loss, mortality and community."

It's been a busy season for Springsteen programs. PBS recently aired Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska: A Celebration in Words and Music with performances by Noah Kahan, Lucinda Williams and others. The special included interviews with artists who discuss the impact Springsteen's 1982 solo acoustic album Nebraska had on them.

When Is 'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band' Showing?

The new film will make its debut on Oct. 25, a few days before Springsteen and the E Street Band launch a new leg of their current tour. They recently wrapped a run of U.K. and European dates, as well as a three-hour, rarities-stuffed show in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The new dates start on Oct. 31 in Montreal with additional North American shows playing for the next month. Springsteen is next scheduled to perform a series of overseas dates next year.