Bruce Springsteen Returns to Road After Illness: Set List, Videos

Bruce Springsteen rolled back into action in Spain Wednesday night after being forced to postpone some dates on his current European tour.

The boss thanked fans last week for partying without him after he had to return home under doctor’s orders. But he appeared to be in fine health as he delivered a 30-song set at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, with assistance from the E Street Band.

Among those songs was “Frankie Fell In Love” from his 2014 solo album High Hopes. It’s a track he’s only played 10 times live in total. Only five of those times were with the E Street Band, with those performances all in the year of the song’s release.

His cover of John Fogerty’s “Rockin’ All Over The World” was another tour debut, making its first appearance since 2016. Videos and a full set list can be seen below.

Springsteen plays two more shows in Madrid, on June 14 and 17, with the European area run ending in London, U.K., on July 27. North American dates commence in Pittsburgh on Aug. 15. The latest currently-scheduled date is in Italy on July 3, 2025.

Bruce Springsteen Performs ‘Frankie Fell In Love’

Bruce Springsteen Performs ‘Rockin’ All Over the World’

Bruce Springsteen Performs ‘Hungry Heart’

Bruce Springsteen Performs ‘Thunder Road’

Bruce Springsteen Performs ‘Dancing in the Dark’

Bruce Springsteen, Madrid 6/12/24 – Set List

1. “Lonesome Day”

2. “No Surrender”

3. “Ghosts”

4. “Two Hearts”

5. “Seeds”

6. “Darlington County”

7. “Darkness on the Edge of Town”

8. “Frankie Fell in Love”

9. “Rockin’ All Over the World”

10. “Hungry Heart”

11. “The Promised Land”

12. “If I Was the Priest”

13. “My Hometown”

14. “The River”

15. “Nightshift”

16. “Last Man Standing”

17. “Backstreets”

18. “Because the Night”

19. “She’s the One”

20. “Wrecking Ball”

21. “The Rising”

22. “Badlands”

23. “Thunder Road”

24. “Land of Hope and Dreams”

25. “Born to Run”

26. “Bobby Jean”

27. “Dancing in the Dark”

28. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-out”

29. “Twist and Shout”

30. “I’ll See You in My Dreams”

