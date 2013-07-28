Top 10 Bruce Springsteen Songs

7

A complex, often misunderstood look into the searing experience of Vietnam veterans, "Born in the U.S.A." was one of seven (!) Top 10 hits from the hit album of the same name, tying a record set in 1982 by Michael Jackson. This track turns on the Battle of Khe Sanh, which became a fitting image for the futility of war after the U.S. fought to claim and then ultimately abandoned that stretch of land.