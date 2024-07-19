Hear Abbey Cone’s New Single ‘I Hate Springsteen’

Abbey Cone repeatedly claims to hate Bruce Springsteen on her newest single, but the truth is she's really just trying to convince herself she's not heartbroken.

You can see the video for Cone's "I Hate Springsteen" below. The single's artwork finds her recreating the famous front cover from Springsteen's 1984 album Born in the U.S.A.

The lyrics of the peppy "I Hate Springsteen" find Cone, who once described her music as "country soul," trying to convince herself of things that obviously are not true: "Baby I don't smoke / I don't drink / My eyes ain’t brown / And I don’t think you were the one that got away / And I'm not going insane / I love being alone / I hate Springsteen / Texas ain’t home / Grass ain’t green / Yeah if that’s true we’re still 22 / And i don’t miss you."

The 1973 concert sample of Springsteen introducing the song "Wild Billy's Circus Story" during an important early-career show that found him opening for Dr. Hook at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles also suggests the song's title is a lie, as does the fact that SetList.fm says Cone has covered Springsteen's "I'm on Fire" at her own shows.

Song Arrives the Same Day Springsteen is Declared a Billionaire

In the highly unlikely event Springsteen takes offense to the lyrics to Cone's new song, the young singer will have made herself a very rich enemy. According to Forbes, Springsteen's net worth has just crossed the one billion dollar mark. That makes him the second rock star to hit that mark so far this year, following Paul McCartney.

