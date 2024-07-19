Bruce Springsteen is now a billionaire. According to a “conservative” Forbes estimate, the Boss is worth $1.1 billion.

Springsteen has had a lucrative last few years. In December of 2021, he sold both his masters to Sony Music and his publishing to Sony Music Publishing in a deal that earned him in the vicinity of $500 million.

He's also been out on the road performing since February of last year, and even with backlash over ticket prices and various postponed shows, the tour has reportedly brought in $380 million in revenue (via Variety). Most recently, Springsteen landed on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for the first time in his career, having been featured on Zach Bryan's song "Sandpaper."

Fellow Billionaire Paul McCartney

Springsteen is not the only musician to break the billionaire barrier this year. Paul McCartney did so back in May, making him the very first billionaire musician in the U.K.

Like Springsteen, recent developments helped McCartney reach that status, including the release of the Beatles "final" song, "Now and Then," in 2023, and Beyonce's covering of "Blackbird" on her newest album, Cowboy Carter.