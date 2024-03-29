Listen to Beyonce Cover the Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’ on New Album

Beyonce has released her new album, Cowboy Carter, which features a cover of the Beatles' "Blackbird."

Cowboy Carter is Beyonce's eighth release, and takes the form of a fictional Texas radio station, with legends Dolly Parton, Linda Martell and Willie Nelson serving as DJs.

The cover of "Blackbird" includes several guest artists: Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy.

You can listen to the track below.

McCartney, who once said that "Anyone who covers a song of mine, I love," attended one of Beyonce's concerts himself last year. He also previously cited her as a standard for his own live shows.

"If I’m gonna do a tour I like to go and see what other people are doing," he told NME in 2013. "I didn't wanna bring my tour out and be amazingly old fashioned. So people if are going, 'Oh man, Beyonce…she was killer!' I like to go there and go, 'Yeah, we can do better than this.'"

Other Rock References on 'Cowboy Carter'

Elsewhere on Cowboy Carter, Beyonce covers Parton's "Jolene," plus Chuck Berry's "Oh Louisiana." Additionally, in the track featuring Wilson's DJ segment, snippets of Berry's “Maybellene” can be heard, as well as "Don't Let Go" by Roy Hamilton and "Down by the River Side" by Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Another track, titled "Ya Ya," interpolates "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" originally recorded by Nancy Sinatra, and the Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations."

There are also musical contributions from Stevie Wonder, Nile Rodgers and Jon Batiste.