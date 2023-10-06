Bruce Springsteen Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2024

Bruce Springsteen has rescheduled recently postponed tour dates for next year.

All of his 2023 concerts were suddenly halted in late September so he could undergo treatment for peptic ulcer disease. Prior to that, Springsteen said the postponements would be limited to September.

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support," Springsteen said in a statement at the time. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

Now, Springsteen has unveiled the rescheduled dates, which are listed below.

Bruce Springsteen's New Song

Springsteen has remained busy, whether on or off the road. He released the new song "Addicted to Romance" as part of the soundtrack to the film She Came to Me, starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway.

Earlier this summer, he collaborated on a song called "History Books" with his fellow New Jersey rockers in the Gaslight Anthem. Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, a new book by Warren Zanes in collaboration with Springsteen, arrived in May.

Bruce Springsteen's Rescheduled 2024 Tour Dates

March 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (rescheduled from Nov. 30, 2023)

March 25 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023)

March 28 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023)

March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 12, 2023)

April 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 4, 2023)

April 7 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 6, 2023)

April 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 16, 2023)

April 15 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 19, 2023)

April 18 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from Sept. 7, 2023)

April 21 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2023)

Aug. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from (Sept. 12, 2023)

Aug. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 14, 2023)

Aug. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 16, 2023)

Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 18, 2023)

Sept. 7 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023)

Sept. 13 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards (rescheduled from Sept. 9, 2023)

