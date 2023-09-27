Bruce Springsteen Postpones All 2023 Shows to Overcome Illness

Bruce Springsteen has pushed his remaining 2023 tour dates to next year after previously postponing his September shows to receive treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

A statement on his social media noted that he “has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

New dates for the 2023 shows, including the previously postponed September performances, will be announced next week and take place at the originally scheduled venues. Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows, and ticket holders who can’t make the new dates will have 30 days to request a refund.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support,” Springsteen said in the statement. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Issues With Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 Tour

Springsteen launched his current tour in February, marking his first jaunt with the E Street Band in nearly six years. Months before the tour commenced, he caught flak for his exorbitant ticket prices, with some exceeding $5,000.

It wasn’t smooth sailing once the tour began either. Several members of the E Street Band sat out shows in February and March due to COVID and other undisclosed illnesses. “No need to be anxious or afraid,” guitarist Steven Van Zandt assured fans on social media at the time. “Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

Some fans have also criticized Springsteen for sticking to a largely static set on each night of his current tour, as opposed to the wide-ranging set lists he’s delivered on past runs. This sameness, coupled with high ticket prices, has soured some longtime fans on the Boss’ latest trek. Nevertheless, Springsteen’s 2023 tour still found him delivering marathon sets approaching three hours.

“Anybody measuring the show by the number of songs or the amount of time spent onstage ain't listening!” Van Zandt told radio host Kyle Meredith. “This ain't about numbers — it's about an emotional experience.”