Bruce Springsteen Plays Without Three E Street Band Members

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band delivered a concert in Dallas with three members missing from the stage, two due to COVID.

Their Feb. 10 show at the American Airlines Center went ahead without guitarist Steven Van Zandt, violinist Soozie Tyrell and vocalist (and Springsteen's wife) Patti Scialfa. Van Zandt and Tyrell were both sick with COVID, while Scialfa sat out for undisclosed reasons. Tyrell had also missed the previous show in Hollywood, Fla., and Scialfa has been an irregular fixture on the group’s latest tour, which has logged five shows so far.

After an introductory segment of five songs, Springsteen told the crowd, “We got a few members missing tonight. Stevie Van Zandt — COVID! Soozie Tyrell — COVID! Patti Scialfa! But god-damn it, we’re gonna give Dallas the best show they’ve ever seen!” The concert continued with “Out in the Street” and featured 27 songs total, including the tour debut of “Detroit Medley.”

During the performance, Van Zandt responded to a fan tweet regarding his absence by saying, “Sorry folks. COVID.” He later added, “Thank you all for your best wishes and positive vibes. I’ve got a very mild case and hope to be back for Houston or Austin at the latest.” Asked by another fan if he’d been vaccinated, he replied, “Totally. And boosted. That’s why it’s a mild case. No real danger or damage.”

Watch Bruce Springsteen Explain Lineup Issue in Dallas

Springsteen's current tour marks his first outing with the E Street Band in six years. “It’s been a while and, you know, I’m just aching to play,” he told NJ.com when he announced the trek. “To travel and see our fans in all our different cities and feel that life again and see their faces again. And we got an old-school tour planned where we’ll be out there for quite a while and give everybody a chance to see us if they’d like to."

“At 15 it’s all tomorrows. At 73 it’s a lot of goodbyes," Springsteen said during his tour kickoff in Tampa, Fla. "That’s why you have to make the most of right now.”

The band’s next scheduled shows will take place on Feb. 14, 16 and 18 in Houston, Austin and Kansas City, respectively. The road trip is set to conclude on July 25 in Monza, Italy.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2023 Opening Night Springsteen hits the road with his longtime backing band for the first time in six years.

Why Bruce Springsteen Called Killers Collaboration ‘Cathartic’