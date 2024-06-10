Watch Courteney Cox Recreate Her ‘Dancing in the Dark’ Moves

Courteney Cox has recreated her dance moves from Bruce Springsteen's 1984 "Dancing in the Dark" music video, posting a new clip to her social media.

In the clip, the actress dances along to the Tik Tok trend in which users ask their moms or other mother figures in their lives to dance like they did in the '80s. Cox starts out dancing to Bronski Beat's "Smalltown Boy," but then the music switches to "Dancing in the Dark" and Cox unzips her hoodie to reveal a Born in the U.S.A. shirt.

Cox was just 20 years old when she appeared in Springsteen's music video, which was shot at the Saint Paul Civic Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota in June of 1984.

"God, [Springsteen's] so incredible. I love that song," Cox said to Howard Stern in 2022. "I get a little embarrassed because I do feel like when I watch the video, when I see it...I mean, God. Did you see my dance? It was pathetic. I'm not a bad dancer, but that was horrible. I was so nervous."

'Born in the U.S.A.' Turns 40

Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A., whose first single was "Dancing in the Dark," turned 40 years old last week on June 4.

Max Weinberg and Roy Bittan of the E Street Band recently recalled some of their memories of recording the album with Rolling Stone.

"I can't emphasize enough how important Steve [Van Zandt] was to the rhythmic thrust the songs that eventually came out got," Weinberg said. "His acoustic guitar, which I was listening to a lot as we were recording, provided a very similar framework as Keith Richards did on, for example, 'Street Fighting Man.'"

"The [title] song is only two chords," Bittan said. "Sometimes you can't be afraid to be primitive, so to speak. ... To be able to just get down right down into your gut, and just lay into two chords and one riff, it's elemental rock & roll."