Bruce Springsteen Will Totally Get You Out of Class

Bruce Springsteen paused during a weekend concert in San Francisco when he saw a young fan's sign that said, "Skipping school, sign my note?"

Then, he did.

It's not the first time.

Mike Finerty took his son Michael to see Springsteen in 2016 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, then got his own absentee note signed during Springsteen's subsequent appearance for a book-signing at a local library. "He said, 'I hope you don't get in trouble,' the elder Finerty remembered. "My son was very starstruck. It was a very cool experience."

READ MORE: Ranking Every Bruce Springsteen Album

Springsteen did the same thing for nine-year-old Xabi Glovsky, who held up a sign that said, "Bruce, I will be late to school tomorrow. Please sign my note. :)" during an earlier concert in Los Angeles.

It doesn't help that Springsteen shows can be such marathon events. Ask Patrick Pipino of Saratoga Springs, New York, who wrote a frank note to school administrators: "Please excuse Isabelle's tardiness to school today. Last night, Isabelle was lucky enough to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Albany," Pipino admitted. "and darned if he didn't play for three and a half hours."

So, obviously, no one is advocating for skipping school. There's also no guarantee the principal is going to accept your note, even if it's signed by a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. But either way, you'll end up with a cool souvenir.

Bruce Springsteen to Be Honored During UK Leg

Springsteen's tour continues with North American dates through this month, then resumes in the U.K. in May. He's also set to become the first international artist inducted as a fellow of Britain's Ivors Academy on May 23, joining Paul McCartney, Sting and Kate Bush in receiving this honor.

"In addition to recognizing my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years," Springsteen said in an official statement. "This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative."

The busy Springsteen also made a surprise appearance on Sunday during the latest episode of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Why These Classic Rock Acts Hate Their Own Records Over a lengthy career, certain pitfalls also present themselves: Band members leave, songs become one-hit wonders, sounds go out of style. Then you start to hate your own records. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Why Bruce Springsteen Called Killers Collaboration ‘Cathartic’