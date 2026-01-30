Tom Morello promised a "very special guest" when announcing today's Concert of Solidarity and Resistance to Defend Minnesota. The guest turned out to be Bruce Springsteen, as scooped by the local Pioneer Press newspaper. Deadline confirmed his appearance, as well.

The show featured the live debut of Springsteen's new protest song, which you can watch below. He rushed out "Streets of Minneapolis" on Wednesday after federal agents killed two Americans during a local immigration crackdown.

"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen said in a social media post. "It's dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good."

How Did Donald Trump Respond to Bruce Springsteen?

Springsteen premiered an official video for "Streets of Minneapolis" on Thursday, just before President Donald Trump's spokesperson responded. You can also watch the new clip below.

“The Trump administration is focused on encouraging state and local Democrats to work with federal law enforcement officers on removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from their communities — not random songs with irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information," they said in an official statement. "The media should cover how Democrats have refused to work with the administration, and instead, opted to provide sanctuary for these criminal illegals."

Morello, best known as the guitarist from Rage Against the Machine, also confirmed this last-minute benefit concert on Wednesday. Other performers scheduled to appear at First Avenue in Minneapolis were Rise Against, Al Di Meola and Ike Reilly. Springsteen also sat in on Morello's live version of title track from 1995's The Ghost of Tom Joad and reappeared for a group rendition of John Lennon's "Power to the People."

Fans Tracked Bruce Springsteen's Movements Before Benefit

This Defend Minnesota show was scheduled on the same day as a planned national strike and protest against federal immigration agents. First Avenue said that 100% of proceeds will "go to the families of ICE victims Renee Good and Alex Pretti."

Fans went so far as to track Springsteen's movements in anticipation for today's appearance. Reports circulated that the Flightradar24 tracking service had a plane bound for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that took off at 7:30AM from near Springsteen's home in New Jersey. They lined up early to get in, despite the frigid temperatures.

Watch Bruce Springsteen's 'Streets of Minneapolis' Video

Morello and Springsteen are certainly no strangers. Morello began regularly joining Springsteen on stage back in 2008. Their extended electric version of "The Ghost of Tom Joad" from April of that year in Anaheim was included on the Magic Tour Highlights EP. Rage Against the Machine had earlier placed a cover of the song on 2000's Renegades.

Two Springsteen studio projects featured Morello, 2012's Wrecking Ball and 2014's High Hopes. He also officially subbed for E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who had scheduling conflicts in 2013 while filming the Lilyhammer TV series.

