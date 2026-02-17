Scorpions will return to Las Vegas this fall for their fourth residency in five years, once again setting up shop at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The German rockers' upcoming stay is an extension of last year's Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas residency. Buckcherry will once again provide support for all seven shows.

"Our residency in Las Vegas last year was pure rock 'n' roll joy!!" Scorpions singer Klaus Meine said in an official statement. "Unforgettable nights with fans from all over the world. That energy stayed with us, so coming back in 2026 just felt right. We can't wait to return to Planet Hollywood and celebrate the music, the memories and another round of rockin' good times. Vegas ... we're gonna sting you again!"

Tickets for the 2026 residency go on sale to the general public on Saturday. You can see the full list of dates below.

Where Else Are Scorpions Playing in 2026?

Scorpions had their first extended stay in Las Vegas during 2022's Sin City Nights residency (featuring support from Skid Row). They returned in 2024 for Love at First Sting Las Vegas, which saw them performing most of the career-defining album for its 40th anniversary. Last year's Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas residency marked the 60th anniversary of the band, which formed in 1965 in Hanover, Germany.

Ahead of their fall residency, Scorpions have a string of European tour dates lined up throughout June and July (plus one March date in Brussels and one May date in Abu Dhabi). The run will conclude with an appearance at Estonia's Tallinn Rock Festival on July 31.

A biopic about the band, titled Wind of Change, is currently in production.

Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas 2026 Residency Dates

Sept. 2026: 17, 19, 23, 25, 27, 29

Oct. 2026: 1, 3