Scorpions Announce 60th-Anniversary Las Vegas Residency for 2025

Scorpions will celebrate their 60th anniversary with another Las Vegas residency, setting up shop at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in early 2025.

The "Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas 60th Anniversary" residency kicks off on Feb. 27, with four additional dates confirmed for March. Buckcherry will provide support. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday. You can learn more at Ticketmaster and see the full list of dates below.

"There couldn‘t be a better way than to start 2025 in Las Vegas with another residency at Planet Hollywood," singer Klaus Meine said in a statement. "Come and celebrate with us our 60th anniversary and catch a rockin' good time ... we gonna sting yaaaa!!!"

READ MORE: Scorpions Biopic Will Chronicle Band's Rise to Stardom

Scorpions' Recent Las Vegas History

The Coming Home to Las Vegas residency will mark Scorpions' third Sin City sojourn in four years. The rockers previously visited the entertainment mecca for 2022's Sin City Nights residency (featuring support from Skid Row) and 2024's Love at First Sting Las Vegas, which saw them performing most of the career-defining album for its 40th anniversary.

There's no word yet on what Scorpions will play during their upcoming residency, but they've got plenty of choices among their 19-album discography. Although they rocketed to stardom in the early '80s, they've been together since 1965 and released their debut album, Lonesome Crow, in 1972.

Four more albums — 1974's Fly to the Rainbow, 1975's In Trance, 1976's Virgin Killer and 1977's Taken by Force — followed before Scorpions finally landed on the album charts in their native Germany and in the United States with 1979's Lovedrive. The next decade saw them score several Top 10 albums certified platinum or higher, and in 1991, they earned the biggest hit of their career with the global smash power ballad "Wind of Change."

Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Residency

PH Live at Planet Hollywood

Feb. 27

March 1

March 6

March 8

March 11