Scorpions and Skid Row opened their Las Vegas residency last night (Mar. 26), with the latter debuting new singer Erik Gronwall.

The former H.E.A.T. vocalist, revealed as Skid Row's frontman earlier this week, led his bandmates through a nine-track performance featuring mainly classics; they also performed newly released single “The Gang’s All Here,” which shares its title with their upcoming album, out Oct. 14.

Following that, Scorpions played a 14-song set at Zappos Theater, including new songs “Gas in the Tank,” “Seventh Sun,” “Peacemaker” and “When You Know” from latest LP Rock Believer — their first to feature former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee.

Vocalist Klaus Meine changed the lyrics of anti-war anthem “Wind of Change” to reflect the current conflict in Eastern Europe, saying: “This song is calling for peace, and tonight, I think, we shall sing it even louder. We dedicate this to the brave people in the Ukraine.”

The Sin City Nights residency runs until Apr. 16.

Watch Skid Row Play ‘Slave to the Grind’

Watch Skid Row Play ’18 and Life’

Watch Skid Row Play ‘The Gang’s All Here’

Skid Row: Zappo Theater; Las Vegas; March 26, 2022

1. “Slave to the Grind”

2. “Big Guns”

3. “18 and Life”

4. “Piece Of Me”

5. “Livin’ on a Chain Gang”

6. “Monkey Business”

7. “I Remember You”

8. “The Gang’s All Here”

9. “Youth Gone Wild”

Watch Scorpions Play ‘Gas in the Tank’

Watch Scorpions Play ‘Seventh Son’

Watch Scorpions Play ‘Wind of Change’

Watch Scorpions Play ‘Tease Me Please Me’

Scorpions: Zappo Theater; Las Vegas; March 26, 2022

1. “Gas in the Tank”

2. “Make It Real”

3. “The Zoo”

4. “Coast to Coast”

5. “Seventh Son”

6. “Peacemaker”

7. “Bad Boys Running Wild”

8. “Delicate Dance”

9. “When You Know” (acoustic)

10. “Send Me an Angel”

11. “Wind of Change”

12. “Tease Me Please Me”

13. “Rock Believer”

14. “Rock You Like a Hurricane”