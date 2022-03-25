Skid Row Release Title Track From New ‘The Gang’s All Here’ Album

Skid Row have released a new single titled "The Gang's All Here," marking their first outing with new singer Erik Gronwall and their first new music in nearly eight years.

"The Gang's All Here" serves as the title track off the band's upcoming album, which was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice in Chains). The album arrives Oct. 14 and is available for preorder now in CD, digital, black vinyl and several colored vinyl variants.

You can listen to "The Gang's All Here" and see the track listing below.

An upbeat nod to their classic era, the track opens with a series of screams from Gronwall announcing his arrival. The song even makes a nod to "tricky little Vicky," who appeared in the band's 1989 song "Rattlesnake Shake." With massive gang vocals and dueling lead guitars, "The Gang's All Here" feels designed to be a set opener as well as an album opener.

"We are beyond excited to release this record," guitarist Dave "The Snake" Sabo and bassist Rachel Bolan said in a statement. "It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. The addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights."

Skid Row released their last collection of new, original material in 2014 with United World Rebellion: Chapter Two, the second in a planned trilogy of EPs. It marked their last release with late singer Johnny Solinger, who replaced Sebastian Bach in 1999 and fronted the band until 2015.

Much has changed in the Skid Row camp since then. In April 2015 the band fired Solinger and announced his replacement, former TNT frontman Tony Harnell, on the same day. Harnell stayed with Skid Row for eight months, during which they recorded an updated version of their 1989 hit single "18 and Life."

Following Harnell's departure, former Dragonforce singer ZP Theart took over vocal duties in 2016. Skid Row did not release any music with Theart, but they toured regularly until his departure in 2022, making way for Gronwall, whose new gig is a full-circle moment. The 34-year-old Swedish singer won Swedish Idol in 2009, and he auditioned for the TV game show with "18 and Life." (He also released an updated cover of the song last year.)

The new Skid Row lineup will support Scorpions during their Sin City Nights Las Vegas residency starting this weekend. They'll hit the road next month with Warrant on the Live to Rock North American tour, accompanied on various dates by Quiet Riot, Winger and Lita Ford.

Skid Row, 'The Gang's All Here' Track Listing

1. "Hell or High Water"

2. "The Gang’s All Here"

3. "Not Dead Yet"

4. "Time Bomb"

5. "Resurrected"

6. "Nowhere Fast"

7. "When the Lights Come On"

8. "Tear It Down"

9. "October's Song"

10. "World's on Fire"