Skid Row and Warrant to Launch Live to Rock Summer 2022 Tour

Skid Row and Warrant are hitting the road together this summer on the Live to Rock tour, tapping several of their big-haired, hard-rocking peers for support on various dates.

The trek is currently scheduled to begin on April 30 in Ashland, Ky., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Lynn, Mass., though more dates are expected to be announced in the future. You can find more ticketing information via Ticketmaster and see the full list of dates below.

Support for the shows will vary, with Quiet Riot, Winger and Lita Ford (or some combination of the three) opening the dates. The July 25 show in Paso Robles, Calif., will also feature a Kip Winger unplugged set.

Of all the bands on the Live to Rock tour, Winger is the only one with its original singer and namesake. Former DragonForce frontman ZP Theart has fronted Skid Row since 2016, while Robert Mason has fronted Warrant since 2008 when he replaced original lead singer Jani Lane, who died in 2011. Jizzy Pearl fronted Quiet Riot from 2013-16 and rejoined the group in 2019.

Skid Row and Warrant, Live to Rock Tour 2022

April 30 - Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center *

May 7 - Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena ^

May 20 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater $

May 26 - Morton, MN @ Jackpot Junction Casino $

June 2 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center *

June 3 - Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock *

June 4 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock !

June 18 - Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Mountain Amphitheatre $

June 25 - Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park $

July 24 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater

July 25 - Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair %

July 28 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *

Sept. 15 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium *

* with Winger

$ with Quiet Riot

^ with Winger and Quiet Riot

! with Lita Ford

% with Quiet Riot and Kip Winger unplugged