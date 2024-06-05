Less than a month after suggesting a reunion with his former bandmates was possible, Sebastian Bach unloaded on Skid Row and a fan wearing one of their T-shirts during his solo band show Tuesday night in Detroit.

The fun started when a fan apparently yelled "Skid Row" during the show at Saint Andrew's Hall. "Yeah, that's the band that kicked me out. Yeah, killer," Bach responded. "Fucking assholes."

Later in the evening the singer noticed a fan wearing a shirt featuring one of the four lead singers Skid Row has employed since Bach's 1996 departure from the group.

"I'm fascinated by this shirt right here. This is Skid Row with what number singer? Seven? Eight? Nine? What number is that guy? Huh? What number? Is that replacement number seven? Or number eight? Or number nine? And before you say, 'Well they don't have nine,' I can fucking name every fucking one of them. How do you even wear that? It's like, ridiculous. Is that the guys from Dragonforce [ZP Theart]? Or fucking TNT [Tony Harnell]? Or whatever the fuck. Fucking embarrassing."

You can watch both interactions in the video below.

As you can see from our Skid Row Singers: Where Are They Now? gallery below, Skid Row has had four full-time lead singers since splitting with Bach. Last month Lizzy Hale of Halestorm filled in for four shows to help the band fulfill dates that were scheduled before the amicable, health-related departure of the group's most recent singer, Erik Gronwall.

Read More: Sebastian Bach, 'Child Within the Man' Album Review

In early May, Bach told Eddie Trunk he had recently been made aware of a specific misunderstanding between himself and his former bandmates, and expressed hope that clearing it up could open the doors to a reunion. "I can just tell the world that there's a good chance that'll happen because there's no fucking reason not to,” he declared. ”Because right now why it hasn't happened is a miscommunication. That's all I can say. There's a miscommunication."

Skid Row Still Isn't Open to a Reunion with Sebastian Bach

However a couple of weeks later Skid Row guitarist Dave Sabo poured cold water over that idea. "It's not gonna happen," he told The Hook Rocks podcast. "And I say the same thing every time every time. ...There's three of us - myself, Scotti [Hill, guitarist] and Rachel [Bolan, bassist] - who've had conversations about this, and we've all been on the same page that we don't wanna go down that road again. We just, we don't."

With Hale unable to commit to a full-time role in the band, Bolan noted earlier this week that Skid Row was looking at a few "no-name" singers to replace Gronwall. "We've been talking to a few guys that piqued our interest."

Bach is currently performing across America with his solo band in support of his new album Child Within the Man. The tour is currently scheduled to conclude on July 20 in Las Vegas.

Watch Sebastian Bach Discuss Skid Row's Other Lead Singers