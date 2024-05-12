Sebastian Bach Says There’s a ‘Good Chance’ of Skid Row Reunion

Sebastian Bach has renewed optimism regarding a reunion with his former band, Skid Row.

The singer famously split from the group in 1996, with a profanity-laced tirade proving to be the final straw. Bach has previously expressed interest in a reunion, but has routinely been rebuffed by his former bandmates.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, the singer explained why his outlook has changed.

"I found out something at the very last Kiss show that I did not know before the very last Kiss show. And it's a major piece of miscommunication,” Bach revealed. “I need to communicate with [Skid Row] because there's been something that happened that is not accurate. I can't tell you what it is, but the whole narrative of they don't like me and I'm too crazy is complete bullshit. It's not true. There's been attempts to get us going again.”

"I can just tell the world that there's a good chance that'll happen because there's no fucking reason not to,” Bach continued.”Because right now why it hasn't happened is a miscommunication. That's all I can say. There's a miscommunication."

Bach, who recently released his solo album Child Within the Man, has a solo tour scheduled through the end of July. Meanwhile, Skid Row parted ways with singer Erik Gronwall earlier this year. Halestorm's Lzzy Hale will front the group for a handful of shows beginning May 17.

Though Bach appeared confident about a reunion with his former band, he admitted he had to handle the situation carefully.

"I need to write a thoughtful e-mail clearing up a miscommunication, but I have to make sure it's the perfect fucking e-mail and I don't say anything wrong or make any jokes," the singer explained. "I just don't have the energy to do that right now, but I know I need to do that. I've just got a lot on my plate right now."

Sebastian Bach Has Dreams (and Nightmares) About a Skid Row Reunion

Elsewhere in the interview, Bach admitted that he has dreams about a Skid Row reunion where “there’s no fighting or drama.” Still, his subconscious isn’t always positive about the idea.

"I have a recurring fucking nightmare where Skid Row reunites, and I go to the gig, and I forget my in-ears,” Bach confessed. “I'm backstage, and the whole arena's packed. And Rachel [Bolan] and Snake [Dave Sabo], I go, 'Fuck, you guys. Fuck, I've gotta go back to the hotel. I forgot my fucking in-ears.' [Laughs] And I'm in the Uber, and I'm fucking racing, and the whole reunion's happening. I've gotta get my fucking in-ears, and I can't get the hotel key. So let's analyze that, let's analyze that shit right there that goes on in my head.”