Watch Rush Make Their 2026 Live Debut at the Juno Awards

Rush kicked off the 2026 Juno Awards with their first live performance in over 11 years, and their first since the 2020 death of longtime drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

You can watch the newly reconfigured band - featuring founding bassist and singer Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson and newly recruited drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold - perform "Finding My Way" below.

"Finding My Way" was the lead track on Rush's 1974 self-titled debut album.

After over four decades and 18 studio albums together Peart, Lee and Lifeson made their last live appearance together in Los Angeles on Aug. 1, 2015 at the conclusion of their career-spanning R40 tour.

Peart died five years later after a three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer. "There’s no way Rush will ever exist again, because Neil’s not here to be a part of it," Lifeson said a year later. "That’s not to say that we can’t do other things, and we can’t do things that benefit our communities and all of that."

In October of 2025, Lee and Lifeson announced that they would be reuniting for the Fifty Something tour, which quickly expanded from multiple nights in a few North American cities to an 86-date world tour.

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage," the duo announced at the time.

"And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music."

Rush's Fifty Something tour kicks off June 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Watch Rush Perform at the 2026 Juno Awards