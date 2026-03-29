If you're a global star like Bruce Springsteen, there's a good chance you'll become a category on Jeopardy! sooner or later.

That happened to the Boss back in 2014. Not only did he get his own category of questions, four of the episode's other categories on the board were named after his songs: Born in the U.S.A., Glory Days, Cover Me and The Ghost of Tom Joad. And the sixth category was titled The 'E' Street Band, with questions involving things beginning with the letter 'E.'

Over the years, Springsteen's name has come up a whole bunch on Jeopardy! and we've now taken it upon ourselves to pull nearly 40 of those instances from an online database to create our very own quiz. How many can you get right?

1. MUSICAL VENUES for $100: When Bruce Springsteen opened this LA arena, he said he thought he was playing an office supplies store.

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Answer: The Staples Center

2. THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS for $200: "You better watch out" for Bruce Springsteen's rockin' rendition of this Christmas classic, recorded live in 1975.

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Answer: "Santa Claus Is Coming' to Town"

3. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN for $200: After a 1976 gig in Memphis, Bruce scaled the wall of this music icon's home and was busted by a security guard.

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Answer: Elvis Presley

4. BOOKS AND AUTHORS for $200: In 2016 Bruce Springsteen released an autobiography called this, a title he'd used before.

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Answer: Born to Run

5. LEGENDS OF ROCK for $200: Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi were among the rockers at the 12-12-12 benefit concert to help victims of this disaster.

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Answer: Hurricane Sandy

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen's 10 Strongest Political Songs

6. STATES' MEN for $400: Count Basie and Bruce Springsteen.

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Answer: New Jersey

7. IT'S A LEAP for $400: In song Kenny Loggins and Bruce Springsteen are among artists who've taken a "leap of" this.

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Answer: Faith

8. ARCHITECTURE for $400: A projecting ornament where the ribs of a vault ceiling meet, or a nickname for Bruce Springsteen.

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Answer: Boss

9. BIG BANDS for $400: In 2009 Bruce Springsteen told Rolling Stone that his "deepest friendships" are with the members of this band.

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Answer: E Street Band

10. PODCASTS for $400: Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen teamed up for this podcast whose name means "rebels" and starts with the same two letters.

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Answer: Renegades

11. THE IOWA STATE FAIR for $400: Bruce Springsteen sang about this attraction; the one at the Iowa State Fair dates back to 1921.

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Answer: Tunnel of Love

12. "BLUE" SONGS for $400: In his '84 tour, Bruce Springsteen sang a '66 Mitch Ryder hit about this "evil" woman.

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Answer: "Devil With the Blue Dress On"

13. CLASSIC RHYMES for $500: In Bruce Springsteen's song "Fire," it's what his girl "can't hide."

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Answer: Desire

Listen to Bruce Springsteen's 'Fire'

14. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN for $600: In an unprecedented move in 1975, these two rival news magazines both featured cover stories on Bruce.

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Answer: Newsweek and Time

15. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN for $600: Bruce donned some old duds to sing "Whip My Hair" with "Neil Young" (actually this TV host, doing a great impression).

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Answer: Jimmy Fallon

16. LADIES DANCING for $600: Now on Friends, she's the young lady who danced with Bruce Springsteen in his "Dancing in the Dark" video.

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Answer: Courteney Cox

17. LET'S ROCK! for $600: "My City of Ruins" and other songs on this Bruce Springsteen CD relate in some way to the events of September 11, 2001.

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Answer: The Rising

18. CAR TUNES for $600: In 1988 Natalie Cole covered the Bruce Springsteen song about this pink luxury auto.

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Answer: Cadillac

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Album Opening Songs Ranked

19. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN for $600: This hit off Born in the U.S.A. begins, "I had a friend was a big baseball player back in high school."

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Answer: "Glory Days"

20. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN for $800: Springsteen's 1973 debut, "Greetings From" this New Jersey resort city, initially sold only 25,000 copies.

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Answer: Asbury Park

21. '80s MUSIC for $800: Bruce Springsteen sang on this 1985 anti-apartheid single, a project of his old pal Steve Van Zandt.

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Answer: "Sun City"

22. MOVIE TRIVIA for $800: Viewers liked this director's video of Bruce Springsteen "Dancing in the Dark" more than his Body Double.

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Answer: Brian De Palma

Watch Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' Music Video

23. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN for $800: On August 11, 1989 Bruce joined this noted drummer onstage for four songs, including "With a Little Help From My Friends."

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Answer: Ringo Starr

24. ALBUM COVER ART for $800: Among her photographs is the one on Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A. album showing the Boss' rear end.

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Answer: Annie Leibovitz

25. TOOTING YOUR OWN HORN for $800: Eulogizing this longtime bandmate, Bruce Springsteen said, "He loved the saxophone, loved our fans."

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Answer: Clarence Clemons

26. "LIGHT" MUSIC for $800: Manfred Mann topped the charts with this Bruce Springsteen-penned song.

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Answer: "Blinded by the Light"

27. 1980s POP LYRICS for $800: Bruce Springsteen: "I'm ten years burning down the road."

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Answer: "Born in the U.S.A."

28. GRAMMY FOR SONG OF THE YEAR for $800: This Bruce Springsteen tune from a Tom Hanks film won Grammy Song of the Year and the Oscar for Best Original Song.

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Answer: "Streets of Philadelphia"

29. CLUB ME! for $1000: Bruce Springsteen might feel a little "horse" after singing in this club at 913 Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park.

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Answer: The Stone Pony

30. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN for $1000: Bruce's 2006 album We Shall Overcome paid tribute to this folk music legend who turned 87 that year.

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Answer: Pete Seeger

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Live Albums Ranked

31. MAJOR LEES for $1000: In 1986 Bruce Springsteen refused his $12 million offer to use "Born in the U.S.A." in an automobile ad.

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Answer: Lee Iacocca

32. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN for $1000: "Everybody's got" this body part, a song Bruce first intended to give to the Ramones.

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Answer: "Hungry Heart"

33. "OUT" for $1200: Bruce Springsteen says he has "no idea" what this term means, though apparently he experienced one on Tenth Avenue.

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Answer: a freeze-out

34. THE LAW for $1200: In law it's possession of an estate for the duration of one's life; in New Jersey, it's the town Bruce Springsteen is from.

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Answer: Freehold

35. DEEP VOICES for $1600: Though Bruce Springsteen sang the more famous version, this gravel-voice singer wrote "Jersey Girl."

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Answer: Tom Waits

36. MUSICAL STATES for $2000: Bruce Springsteen recorded this 1982 album in his New Jersey bedroom using a four-track cassette recorder.

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Answer: Nebraska

Listen to the Title Track From Bruce Springsteen's 'Nebraska'

37. BEHIND THE MUSIC for $2000: In 1975, after hearing a mastered version of this now-classic album, Bruce Springsteen threw it in a pool.

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Answer: Born to Run