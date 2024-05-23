Dave Sabo: Skid Row Sebastian Bach Reunion Is ‘Not Gonna Happen’

Skid Row guitarist Dave “Snake” Sabo has dismissed rumors the band will reunite with classic-era singer Sebastian Bach.

“It's not gonna happen,” Sabo flatly declared during an appearance on The Hook Rocks podcast. “And I say the same thing every time. I'm thankful that people have such an interest in wanting to see that happen, but I also have to reiterate that this is about being happy in the situation that you're in.”

Sabo went on to explain that the decision was unanimous among Skid Row’s current members, and rejected suggestions that bassist Rachel Bolan was holding up a potential reunion.

"The reason that this isn't happening is because there's three of us,” Sabo noted, “myself, Scotti [Hill, guitarist] and Rachel – who've had conversations about this, and we've all been on the same page that we don't wanna go down that road again. We just, we don't.”

"Rachel has taken a beating over this through the years," the guitarist continued. "He's the one who's been blamed for this. 'Oh, it's Rachel's ego.' 'It's this and that.' No, that's a load of bullshit. That is not true. And I feel bad because he's really, really had to shoulder that blame and has never said anything derogatory or anything like that. But you know what? The truth of the matter is that Rachel, Scotti and myself have continually felt the same way, that we enjoy being happy in this band and we're really happy.”

Sabo further noted that he and his bandmates love the songs and “a lot of the memories” from their Bach era, but they “just don't wanna revisit that particular aspect of our history.”

Skid Row Has Turned Down a 'Good Amount of Money' to Reunite With Bach

Sabo’s comments come amid renewed rumors regarding a possible Skid Row reunion with Bach. The band’s most recent lead singer, Erik Gronwell, departed in March to focus on his health. Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale has been filling in for a handful of shows, but Skid Row has not found a permanent replacement.

Meanwhile, Bach – who was acrimoniously fired from Skid Row in 1996 – has been recently talking up the possibility of a return.

“There's a good chance that'll happen because there's no fucking reason not to,” the singer declared in an interview earlier this month, attributing his continued absence from the band to “miscommunication.”

Despite such suggestions from the frontman regarding a reunion, Sabo seemed committed to the Skid Row’s decision.

"We've been just ripped apart by ex-members of the band and stuff — ripped apart. Some really shitty stuff [has been] said about all of us. And we just choose not to [respond],” the guitarist explained. “It's not who I am. It's not who we are. We won't go down that road. We just wanna play music and be happy. This has really never been about a monetary aspect of things because it's known that we've been offered a good amount of money to do shows together and to reunite [with Sebastian] and whatever, but it's just never been about the money, man. I choose my happiness, my willingness to continue to be a really good friend to my best friends and a really good husband and a really good dad and bandmate and person. And I don't wanna endanger that in any way. So the people that we choose to play with, those choices are made in order to keep those particular things in line for all of us."