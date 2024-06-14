Watch Trey Anastasio Honor Steely Dan With Covers Medley

Phish's Trey Anastasio paid tribute to Steely Dan on Thursday at the band's Songwriters Hall of Fame induction, taking the lead on a medley of two of their beloved hits.

You can watch the performance below.

Anastasio handled guitar and vocal duties on a funky rendition of "Kid Charlemagne," which was cut short after the solo and segued into "Reelin' in the Years." The Phish bandleader took an extended solo on the outro to the latter song.

Who Was in the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2024 Class?

Along with Steely Dan, the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2024 class included Hillary Lindsey, Timbaland, Dean Pitchford and R.E.M. The Georgia alt-rockers' complete original lineup delivered their first public performance since 2007 to mark the occasion, playing their 1991 hit "Losing My Religion." Diane Warren also received the evening's Johnny Mercer Award, and R&B star SZA received the Hal David Starlight Award.

High-profile music manager Irving Azoff kicked off the honors for Steely Dan, calling them "among the best bands ever" and saying "their records will be recognized as iconic for the rest of time." He also relayed a story about the famously sardonic band submitting a blank glossy image as their promo artwork and quipped, "To say they had a great sense of humor would be an understatement."

Anastasio also sang Steely Dan's praises, stating that Donald Fagen and Walter Becker "created a body of work that defied categorization — masterful, thought-provoking, elegantly melodic songs filled with beautifully flawed, deeply human and believable characters."

Fagen acknowledged his late bandmate in his acceptance speech, saying, "I'd like to thank my partner Walter Becker, wherever he may be."

Other performers from the evening included Kevin and Michael Bacon (the Bacon Brothers), Missy Elliott, Jason Isbell, Nile Rodgers and Carrie Underwood.