Skid Row Name New Singer

Skid Row named a new singer just days before his live debut with the band.

Erik Gronwall was previously the singer for the Swedish rock band H.E.A.T. after winning that nation’s Swedish Idol TV game show in 2009. He also played a leading role in the version of Jesus Christ Superstar broadcast by NBC in 2018, alongside Alice Cooper and others.

The 34-year-old’s first outing with Skid Row comes in the form of “The Gang’s All Here,” the title track of their upcoming album. The song will be released tomorrow.

He’ll then front the veteran band when it opens for Scorpions at their Sin City Nights residency in Las Vegas that begins this weekend at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Gronwall replaces ZP Theart, who joined Skid Row in 2016. “It's a new era for Skid Row,” a statement explained. “With a new album, a new single and a world tour, we’ve added a new voice.” “I hereby declare the circle of all fucking circles complete,” Gronwall said, referring to his Swedish Idol audition, which included him singing Skid Row's "18 and Life." (Gronwall also released a cover of the band's 1989 hit last year.)

The band will tour North America with Warrant, starting on April 30, with support from Quiet Riot, Winger and Lita Ford on various dates. The Gang’s All Here – Skid Row’s sixth album – arrives on Oct. 14.