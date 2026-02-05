Skid Row is looking for the next in a long, storied lineage of lead singers — and it could be you.

The rockers have partnered with online music retailer Sweetwater to launch a worldwide search for their new vocalist. The auditions open today and will conclude only when Skid Row has found the right singer to usher them into a new era.

"This is not a contest or a gimmick," the band said in a statement. "It's a genuine search for the right voice, presence and authenticity to carry Skid Row forward."

How to Audition to Be Skid Row's New Singer

Hopeful singers can submit their Skid Row auditions through Sweetwater's website. After introducing themselves with a short bio and making a case for why they should be the band's next singer, they'll have to include videos of them singing the band's hit songs "18 and Life" and "Monkey Business" ("to showcase your range and presence").

Submissions will be reviewed directly by Skid Row, their management and Sweetwater. The band will reach out to promising candidates at the email they provided.

Who Else Sang for Skid Row?

Skid Row has had no shortage of lead singers over the past four decades. Sebastian Bach fronted the band during its most successful tenure, resulting in the multi-platinum albums Skid Row and Slave to the Grind as well as 1995's Subhuman Race.

After Bach's departure and a hiatus, Skid Row reformed in 1999 with new lead singer Johnny Solinger. Solinger held the position until 2015, when he was replaced briefly by Tony Harnell and then ZP Theart of Dragonforce.

H.E.A.T. frontman and Swedish Idol winner Erik Gronwall replaced Theart in 2022, singing on Skid Row's The Gang's All Here. He quit in 2024 due to health issues that limited his ability to tour. Halestorm lead singer Lzzy Hale filled in with the band for a handful of 2024 dates.

Although many fans have clamored for Skid Row to reunite with Bach, the band has repeatedly said it's not going to happen.

"We have a couple guys on our radar that we're pretty excited about," Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan said in a recent interview. "So hopefully before the end of the year, we'll be back out on the road."

See the full list of former Skid Row singers — and where they are now — below: