Former Skid Row Singer Johnny Solinger Dead at 55

Former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger has died at age 55 after a battle with liver failure.

"We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger," the band wrote in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us."

Solinger revealed his health troubles to the world last month. "It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what’s going on with me and my health," the vocalist wrote on Facebook. "I have been hospitalized for over the last month. I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good. As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it."

He went on to explain that his treatment involved "at least seven different medications" and that he needed to have fluid drained from his abdomen "every couple of days." He continued, "I have lost a lot of strength and will require physical therapy as well."

Solinger became Skid Row's lead singer when the band reformed in 1999 following their 1996 breakup and the acrimonious departure of Sebastian Bach. Solinger appeared on two albums and two EPs during his decade and a half with the band: 2003's Thickskin, 2006's Revolutions Per Minute, 2013's United World Rebellion: Chapter One and 2014's Rise of the Damnation Army — United World Rebellion.

