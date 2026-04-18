Scorpions upcoming tour of India has been unexpectedly canceled.

The four-date run was supposed to begin on April 21 in Delhi-NCR, but now, according to tour organizers BookMyShow, all four of those shows will not take place.

A social media post read: "We regret to inform you that the Scorpions 'Coming Home' India tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th, stands canceled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members.

READ MORE: How the Scorpions Briefly Lost Momentum on 'Savage Amusement'

"We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule."

The statement concluded by saying that tickets would be refunded within 7-10 working days.

Are There More 2026 Tour Dates?

At present, no information about other future tour dates has been announced by the band. They're scheduled to appear in Abu Dhabi on May 3, followed by a number of shows across Europe this summer. They're also slated to begin a residency in Las Vegas on Sept. 17.

"Our residency in Las Vegas last year was pure rock 'n' roll joy!!" Scorpions singer Klaus Meine said in a previous statement. "Unforgettable nights with fans from all over the world. That energy stayed with us, so coming back in 2026 just felt right. We can't wait to return to Planet Hollywood and celebrate the music, the memories and another round of rockin' good times. Vegas ... we're gonna sting you again!"