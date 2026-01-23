Classic-era Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz has died after a private cancer diagnosis. His family confirmed the 71-year-old's death today (Jan. 23) in a social media post.

"It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer," they said. "He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love. Our hearts are shattered. Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family - exactly the way he taught us."

Buchholz's first Scorpions appearance was on 1974's Fly to the Rainbow and he continued through Crazy World Tour Live: Berlin 1991. Over some 12 albums, his bass lines drove signature songs like 1984's "Still Loving You," the U.S. No. 25 hit "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and 1991's international chart-topper "Wind of Change." Buchholz also wrote "Kicks After Six," from 1990's double-platinum Crazy World.

"His legacy with the band will live on forever," the Scorpions said in an official statement, "and we will always remember the many good times we have shared together."

Family of Scorpions Bassist's Emotional Farewell

Buchholz was born on Feb. 19, 1954 in Hanover, West Germany, and was in an early band with future Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth. They joined as Michael Schenker exited the Scorpions' lineup for his first stint in UFO. "Very saddening!" said Roth, who later shared the Buchholz family post. "We were friends. My heartfelt condolences to [the bassist's wife] Hella and family!"

After the Scorpions, Buchholz toured with Roth and was a member of Schenker's Temple of Rock, recording two albums. His most recent appearance on a Scorpions project was 1995's Live Bites, which included concert recordings dating back to 1988.

"To his fans around the world: We want to thank you for your unwavering loyalty, your love, and the belief you placed in him throughout his incredible journey," Buchholz's family said in their official statement. "You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched."

