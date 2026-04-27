Eagles were approaching an end of an era as their popularity was continuing to build. 1975's One of These Nights changed everything for the California group in a number of ways.

The band's fourth studio record was released in June of that year and just a month later, it was already at the top of the charts. One of These Nights marked the first of four straight No. 1 Eagles albums.

They also notched three Top 10 singles that are now universally known as classics in the group's catalog, "Lyin' Eyes," "Take it to the Limit" and the title track, which also went to No. 1, the Eagles' second. By the time all was said and done, One of These Nights had moved more than four million copies and snared three Grammy nominations. "Lyin' Eyes" took home the trophy (the band's first) for Best Pop Performanceby a Duo or Group With Vocals.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Song From Eagles' 'One of These Nights'

Eagles Photo Credit: Norman Seeff / Rhino loading...

The album marked the final ride for guitarist Bernie Leadon, who would be gone from the Eagles lineup before they returned to the studio, replaced by Joe Walsh, a friend and associate of the band. A new expanded edition of One of These Nights from Rhino bottles all of these stories and more, including a look inside the group's tour in support of the album.

A previously unreleased concert is included as part of the set, recorded live at the Sunshine Festival in Anaheim, California. The group took the stage that evening to close out what had been a long day of music for fans, who enjoyed sets from Jackson Browne and Linda Ronstadt as part of the day's festivities.

Listen to Eagles Perform 'Lyin' Eyes' at Anaheim in 1975

It was the end of the tour and also, the swan song for Leadon, who departed the ranks a year prior to the arrival of their eventual blockbuster, 1976's Hotel California. In a twist, his replacement was in the building that night at Anaheim Stadium. Joe Walsh joined the Eagles to play his own "Rocky Mountain Way" as part of the encore.

Ultimate Classic Rock Nights has your chance to win copies of the new expanded edition, which is available as a 3 CD/1 Blu-ray set and also, separately on 3 LPs. Both editions feature the complete Anaheim concert, plus a new mix of the original album. The Blu-ray that's packaged with the CD version includes a high resolution stereo mix as well as a Dolbys Atmos mix.

For your chance to be one of our winners, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to our daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends May 1, 2026 at 11:59pm EST.