Tom Morello has made the unusual decision to reschedule his own upcoming spring concerts so he can join Bruce Springsteen's 2026 U.S. tour. Morello will play select songs at every stop. See a complete list of the Springsteen tour's dates, cities and venues below.

"I have a deep love and respect for all my friends, fans and comrades, and I’m sorry that I must reschedule some of my May solo shows," Morello said in an official statement. "I promise that we will find a way to be together for these shows, in these towns, very soon."

Springsteen's Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour begins in March in Minneapolis, following his recent appearance at Morello's Defend Minnesota! benefit concert. Proceeds went to families recently impacted by federal immigration enforcement. They performed Springsteen's new protest song, "Streets of Minneapolis."

Morello first appeared onstage with Springsteen in 2008, when he made a pair of guest appearances in Anaheim. Morello then joined Springsteen during the 2009 induction ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before he temporarily filled in for E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt in 2013.

Why Did Tom Morello Postpone His 2026 Solo Tour?

Morello has worked with Springsteen in the studio, as well. He appeared on two tracks from 2012's Wrecking Ball and eight of the 11 songs from 2014's High Hopes. Morello took part in the subsequent E Street Band tour, then guested during a stop on 2016's River Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"After Bruce joined me last month in Minneapolis for our Defend Minnesota! charity concert, I was reminded how important our platform is," Morello said, "and how crucial the resistance work is that our music can do together at this dangerous historical juncture."

READ MORE: See Where 'Wrecking Ball' and 'High Hopes' Rank Among Bruce Springsteen LPs

Springsteen announced the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour earlier this month. So far, there are 20 confirmed dates, with the final stop set for late May in Washington, D.C. He's playing multiple concerts at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

"Together, Bruce, the E Street Band, and I are going to turn a spotlight on the current threats to democracy and human rights happening all around us on the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour in the spirit of freedom, justice and rock 'n' roll," Morello added.

Watch Tom Morello Join Bruce Springsteen at 2009's Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Bruce Springsteen, Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour Dates

3/31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

4/3 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

4/7 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

4/9 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

4/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

4/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

4/20 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

4/23 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

4/26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

4/29 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

5/2 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

5/5 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

5/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

5/11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

5/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

5/16 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

5/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

5/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

5/24 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

5/27 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Top 10 Reunion Tours There are three certainties in the world of rock: Death, taxes and reunion tours. Gallery Credit: UCR Staff

Why Bruce Springsteen Called Killers Collaboration ‘Cathartic’