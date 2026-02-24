Queens of the Stone Age have announced their first headlining concerts for 2026.

The acclaimed desert rockers will revive their Catacombs Tour for a limited run of performances starting April 24 in Joshua Tree, California. It’s a homecoming gig of sorts for frontman Josh Homme, who grew up in nearby Palm Desert.

From there, Queens of the Stone Age will make several other west coast stops before wrapping the mini tour up on May 1 in Lincoln, California. A full list of dates can be found below. Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, Feb. 27 at 10AM PT.

What Is the Catacombs Tour?

Queens of the Stone Age’s Catacombs Tour sees the band reimagining a mix of their classic hits and deep album cuts in a way that is more poignant and intricate than ever before. Inspired by their Alive in the Catacombs concert film and live EP, recorded deep within the Catacombs of Paris, Queens of the Stone Age have augmented their distinctive rock sound with lush strings and added instrumentation.

READ MORE: Queens of the Stone Age, 'Alive in the Catacombs': Review

The band enjoyed universal acclaim for their initial run of Catacombs Tour dates in 2025, and are poised to continue that success with their newly announced 2026 dates.

After their short run of headlining gigs, Queens of the Stone Age will join Foo Fighters for an extended U.S. tour this summer.

Queens of the Stone Age, The Catacombs Tour 2026 Dates

April 24 - Joshua Tree, CA @ Joshua Tree Retreat Center

April 25 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

April 27 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 29 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

May 1 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort