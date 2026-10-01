Smashing Pumpkins Launch 2026 ‘Rats in a Cage’ Tour: Video, Set List
The Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their 'Rats in a Cage' tour with a 32-song set in Columbus, Ohio Wednesday night.
You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video from the show below.
The tour is a slightly belated 30th anniversary celebration of the group's 1995 double-album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin dedicated the entire 16-song first set to songs from the album.
After kicking things off in slightly restrained fashion with "1979," the group put the pedal down for "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," the song from which the tour took its name. "Cupid de Locke" and "Galapogos" were performed live for the first time since 2008, and "F--- You (An Ode to No One)," "By Starlight" and "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness" for the first time since 2007, 2010 and 2018 respectively.
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The second set found the band performing songs from throughout their career, including the live debuts of "Jesus is the Sun" from 1991's Gish and "Sojourner" from 2023's ATUM: Act Three.
The Smashing Pumpkins will next perform on Friday night in Boston, with the 'Rats in a Cage' tour currently scheduled to conclude on Nov. 12 in Inglewood. You can see their complete tour itinerary below.
Watch the Smashing Pumpkins Perform '1979'
Smashing Pumpkins Sept. 30, 2026 Columbus, Ohio Set List:
Set One:
1. "1979"
2. "Bullet With Butterfly Wings"
3. "Cupid de Locke"
4. "Porcelina of the Vast Oceans"
5. "Jellybelly"
6. "Bodies"
7. "Galapagos"
8. "Thirty-Three"
9. "Tonight, Tonight"
10. "Here is No Wy"
11. "To Forgive"
12. "F--- You (An Ode to No One)"
13. "Zero"
14. "Muzzle"
15. "By Starlight"
16. "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness"
Set Two:
17. "Le Deux Machina"
18. "Sojourner"
19. "Edin"
20. "Pentagrams"
21. "Disarm"
22. "Ava Adore"
23. "War Dreams of Itself"
24. "Mayonaise"
25. "Dorian"
26. "As Rome Burns"
27. "Stand Inside Your Love"
28. "Today"
29. "Cherub Rock"
30. "Jesus is the Sun"
31. "The Everlasting Gaze"
32. "Superchrist"
Via SetList.fm
Smashing Pumpkins 'The Rats in a Cage' 2026 Tour Dates:
10/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/07 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
10/11 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
10/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
10/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth
10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
11/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
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Gallery Credit: Ryan Reed