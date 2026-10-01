The Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their 'Rats in a Cage' tour with a 32-song set in Columbus, Ohio Wednesday night.

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

The tour is a slightly belated 30th anniversary celebration of the group's 1995 double-album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin dedicated the entire 16-song first set to songs from the album.

After kicking things off in slightly restrained fashion with "1979," the group put the pedal down for "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," the song from which the tour took its name. "Cupid de Locke" and "Galapogos" were performed live for the first time since 2008, and "F--- You (An Ode to No One)," "By Starlight" and "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness" for the first time since 2007, 2010 and 2018 respectively.

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The second set found the band performing songs from throughout their career, including the live debuts of "Jesus is the Sun" from 1991's Gish and "Sojourner" from 2023's ATUM: Act Three.

The Smashing Pumpkins will next perform on Friday night in Boston, with the 'Rats in a Cage' tour currently scheduled to conclude on Nov. 12 in Inglewood. You can see their complete tour itinerary below.

Watch the Smashing Pumpkins Perform '1979'

Smashing Pumpkins Sept. 30, 2026 Columbus, Ohio Set List:

Set One:

1. "1979"

2. "Bullet With Butterfly Wings"

3. "Cupid de Locke"

4. "Porcelina of the Vast Oceans"

5. "Jellybelly"

6. "Bodies"

7. "Galapagos"

8. "Thirty-Three"

9. "Tonight, Tonight"

10. "Here is No Wy"

11. "To Forgive"

12. "F--- You (An Ode to No One)"

13. "Zero"

14. "Muzzle"

15. "By Starlight"

16. "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness"

Set Two:

17. "Le Deux Machina"

18. "Sojourner"

19. "Edin"

20. "Pentagrams"

21. "Disarm"

22. "Ava Adore"

23. "War Dreams of Itself"

24. "Mayonaise"

25. "Dorian"

26. "As Rome Burns"

27. "Stand Inside Your Love"

28. "Today"

29. "Cherub Rock"

30. "Jesus is the Sun"

31. "The Everlasting Gaze"

32. "Superchrist"

Via SetList.fm

Smashing Pumpkins 'The Rats in a Cage' 2026 Tour Dates:

10/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/07 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/11 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

10/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

10/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth

10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

11/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum