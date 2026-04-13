Billy Idol has released his first statements after being announced as a member for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 class.

"To be recognized by your peers is incredible," he noted to Rolling Stone. "You don’t really know what people think about you, but this gives you an indication."

Idol first became eligible in 2007, yet came up short during his previous appearance on the ballot last year. The rocker admitted he was disappointed when he didn't make it then, though he stopped short of saying he was worried about his chances.

READ MORE: 5 Reasons Billy Idol Should Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

"You just wonder because there’s so many people that aren’t in. The New York Dolls aren’t in. There’s so many people who aren’t in who deserve to be in. You sort of think about things like, 'Why would I be in?'" he explained. "But I really did commit myself to this life, sort of a vocation. It’s something that I dreamed about doing since I was 7 years old and I fell in love with rock and roll."

Idol went on to note that the timing of his induction is perfect. He's in the midsts of a very active period of his career, with touring, new music and a documentary film.

"In a way, we have been building towards this throughout 2022 and 2023," he remarked. "We did an EP both years. Last year, we put an album out, and now a documentary. We’re been building towards this, and it’s a perfect payoff. You couldn’t have dreamed it better, really. It’s absolutely perfect."

Billy Idol's Previous Hall of Fame Performance

When Idol is inducted later this year, it will mark his second time on the Hall of Fame stage. In 2024, he helped induct Ozzy Osbourne as a solo artist during a star-studded tribute to the Prince of Darkness.

"That Ozzy Osbourne induction was really a special night," Idol recalled. "It was fantastic working with the other musicians on the stage, and then hanging out backstage with Dr. Dre, and Method Man, and a million other people. I thought, 'If this is what it’s all about…' It felt great. And I met a lot of people I never would have normally run into. Honoring Ozzy was incredible, and it showed me the positive side of [the Hall of Fame]. And so I’m knocked out that I’m in.

Idol also expressed excitement for his fellow inductees, especially Phil Collins and Joy Division/New Order.

"A big reason I started doing the 'Dancing With Myself'-type music was listening to people like Joy Division, sort of straightening the grooves out," the singer noted. "That whole time period was really exciting for us because every day something fresh or exciting was happening or there would be a new band that were killer."

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.