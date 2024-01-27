The Women of Motley Crue: 91 Ladies Linked With the Band

For decades, Motley Crue has been referred to as “The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.” It’s a label the group wears with pride, and one they’ve certainly reinforced in their personal lives.

An impressive array of women have been associated with the Crue over the years. The long list of ladies includes A-list stars, models, dancers, porn stars, groupies, fellow musicians and more.

Arguably the most notable relationships have been those of Tommy Lee. The drummer grabbed headlines everywhere with his marriages to Hollywood blonde bombshells – first Heather Locklear, then years later Pamela Anderson.

Vince Neil has been linked to his fair share of famous women as well. The Motley Crue frontman’s exes include Cameron Diaz, Tori Spelling and Shannon Doherty, including many other actresses of the adult variety.

Several of Nikki Sixx’s relationships landed him in the tabloids, including romances with Kat Von D, actress Denise Richards and Baywatch star Donna D’Errico.

Really, the only classic Crue member who has kept his private life private is Mick Mars. The guitarist, who is notably older than his former bandmates, already had three kids and had been married and divorced before the band was even formed. He’s had several relationships throughout the band’s career, but none have been with celebrities (and almost all of them have remained out of the public eye).

We’ve put together a collection of 91 women who have been connected with Motley Crue. We stuck to the band’s core lineup, so the romances of less tenured members – like John Corabi and John 5 – have been excluded. We also did our best to weed out any rumored hookups that could not be substantiated.