Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons’ Sons Are Recording Together

The son of Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons seem to have recorded 10 songs together.

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons recently shared photos of themselves with recording equipment and the caption "one song turned into 10 real quick." Their next post, embedded below, featured them performing an unnamed original song with guitarist Jacob Bunton.

Evan's father Paul was quick to declare the clip "magic!!!," while Nick's sister Sophie chimed in: "We want the album."

Last December the duo shared a video clip featuring their live performance of Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" on Instagram, which the elder Simmons labeled "amazing."

Read More: How Kiss Learned About 'Gobbing'

Evan Stanley's band Amber Wild served as the opening act on the final leg of Kiss' End of the Road farewell tour. Nick Simmons sang on the track "Hand of the King" from former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick's 2010 album BK3 and on the song "Carnival of Souls" from his father's 2004 album Asshole.

Just don't expect them to put on their fathers' famous makeup and turn into Kiss 2.0. "People keep asking that constantly, and it’s, like, dude, you can look at like a thousand interviews where my dad says it, Gene says it, I say it, Nick says it. It’s, like, no," the younger Stanley told Misplaced Straws last year.

"That’s my dad’s thing. I’m busy with my thing. I appreciate it. I’m grateful for it. I love it. I’m a fan of the music. I’m a fan of the show. I’ve gotten to have a really unique and very wonderful life as a direct result of it. Do I wanna put the makeup on and be ‘Baby Paul‘? Fuck no. I’ve got my own thing going."