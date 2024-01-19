12 Tracks Worth Keeping From the Beatles’ ‘Anthology’ Series

When the Beatles released the first of the three double-disc Anthology sets in the mid-'90s, the idea was to beat the bootleggers at their own game. More than any other artist – more than Bob Dylan, more than Pink Floyd, more than Bruce Springsteen – the Beatles' outtakes, session scraps and tossed-off fragments were hoarded and cherished by collectors.

But unlike so many of those other artists, there wasn't, frankly, too much the Beatles left unreleased. Most everything they recorded in the studio was collected on the 12 albums and the singles-sweeping Past Masters set that had been released over the years. The handful of quality leftovers had pretty much been bootlegged to death.

Then came a meeting, on Jan. 19, 1994, between Paul McCartney and John Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, on the occasion of Lennon's posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After McCartney presented the award, which Ono accepted, they later discussed the possibility of working on some unfinished Lennon solo songs for inclusion in the Anthology series.

With that, Anthology suddenly posed itself as more than just a vault-clearing project (like Dylan's Bootleg Series). By chronologically lining up the band's earliest recordings (a cover of Buddy Holly's "That'll Be the Day" from 1958 when they were still known as the Quarrymen) to the last song they recorded together (fittingly, a remix of "The End") to these newly completed demos, the three volumes tell the story of the world's biggest pop group – the rise, the fall and everything in between.

They collected more than 150 tracks. Some are fragments, some are mere dialogue. And some are tinny live versions where you can hardly make out the band from all the screaming girls in the audience. But the best of them reveal a side of the group's history that was left undocumented, at least officially, for more than a quarter-century.

While there are many alternate versions of classic songs scattered throughout the six discs (and many that are worth savoring), we think the 12 tracks worth keeping from the Beatles' Anthology series are the ones that were entirely left off their respective albums for one reason or another. We're not saying all of them deserve a place on those LPs, but we're glad they eventually found a home.